Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 497 Declared Today; Check the First Prize

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 497 is announced today, Thursday, 23 November 2023, on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. It is important to note that the result link is activated after 3 pm, on keralalotteries.com for interested people. You can go through the list of winners live right now and see if you are lucky. Winners must contact the department officials to claim their prize money after the result is out.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 497 draw today, Thursday, 23 November, will be available in a PDF format on the same official website. You can download the PDF from keralalotteries.com after 4 pm if you miss the live result today. Participants are requested to stay alert and go through the latest announcements by the department online.