Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 628 Winners Declared Today; First Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 628 draw has been formally announced on Saturday, 18 November, for interested players. Participants can check the live result on the official website – keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the result was announced after 3 pm for participants who bought the tickets and were patiently waiting to check the list of lucky winners. Anybody can go through the list of winners after visiting the aforementioned site. One should stay alert.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 628 sambad on Saturday, 18 November 2023, will be declared in a PDF format after 4 pm. You have to keep a close eye on the official website – keralalotteries.com for all the latest announcements. Lucky participants can win huge cash prizes if their lottery ticket numbers are mentioned on the result PDF.
The results for the Karunya KR lottery sambad are usually declared around 3 pm on every Saturday. The result time is fixed by the State Lottery Department and you can check it only on the official site. Lucky winners must know the correct process to claim their prize money from the department.
Winners will get only thirty days to claim their prize from the lottery department. You have to submit the lottery ticket and some personal documents to receive the prize. Winners must also submit proof to the department.
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 628 Sambad: Prize List for 18 November 2023
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 628 sambad prize money list for Saturday, 18 November 2023, here:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Sambad: How To Download Karunya KR 628 PDF on 18 November 2023
Here are the steps you should know if you want to download the Kerala lottery sambad Karunya KR 628 result PDF on Saturday, 18 November:
Visit keralalotteries.com, the official lottery sambad website.
Tap on the active link that states Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 628 Lottery Result on the home page.
The lottery sambad result PDF will open on a new page and you can go through the list of winners.
Download the lottery sambad PDF from the website.
Save a soft copy of the lottery result for your reference.
