Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 618 Result at 3 PM; Know Prize Money Details

Kerala Lottery Result for 9 September 2023: Know how to download the lottery PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 618 will be released today, Saturday, 9 September 2023, on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. As per the official details mentioned on the schedule announced by the department, the lottery sambad live result will be available at 3 pm today. You have to take a proper look at the lottery ticket numbers during the live result announcement. Participants should know the important announcements as well.

Once the live result announcement is over, interested participants can download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 618 on Saturday, 9 September, after 4 pm. Keep a close track of the result announcements on the official website - keralalotteries.com. People who are not participating in the Karunya KR draw on Saturday can also know the list of lucky winners.

The ones who buy the lottery tickets should take proper note of the lottery result day and time. You must not miss the live result announcement if you want to know the lucky winners for the sambad. Participants can also download a copy of the result and save it for future reference.

The Karunya KR draw results are usually declared every Saturday. Any changes in the result date will be informed earlier via the official site. Therefore, it is important to check the website frequently if you are taking part in the draws.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 618 Sambad: Prize Money for 9 September 2023

Here is the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 618 sambad prize money list for today, Saturday, 9 September 2023, you should note:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Sambad: How to Download Karunya KR 618 PDF

Let's take a look at the simple process participants should know to download the Kerala lottery sambad Karunya KR 618 result on Saturday, 9 September:

  • Visit keralalotteries.com for the sambad result link.

  • Go to the result section and click on the Karunya KR 618 lottery sambad PDF link.

  • The lottery result will open on your device and you can check the list of winners.

  • Download a copy of the lottery result from the site and save a copy for your reference.

