The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 618 will be released today, Saturday, 9 September 2023, on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. As per the official details mentioned on the schedule announced by the department, the lottery sambad live result will be available at 3 pm today. You have to take a proper look at the lottery ticket numbers during the live result announcement. Participants should know the important announcements as well.

Once the live result announcement is over, interested participants can download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 618 on Saturday, 9 September, after 4 pm. Keep a close track of the result announcements on the official website - keralalotteries.com. People who are not participating in the Karunya KR draw on Saturday can also know the list of lucky winners.