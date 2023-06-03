ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 604 Today Declared; Know How to Download PDF

Kerala Lottery Today: You can download the Karunya KR 604 PDF from keralalotteries.com on Saturday.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 604 draw is declared at 3 pm today, Saturday, 3 June. People who have bought lottery draw tickets are requested to keep checking the official site - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the live result earlier and then the PDF is announced for those who want to download. All the latest important updates about the lottery sambad draw will be available on the aforementioned website for interested people.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 604 on Saturday, 3 June, can be downloaded after 4 pm. You have to go to keralalotteries.com for the PDF. Participants are requested to check the list of lottery sambad winners carefully. The Karunya KR draw list of winners is released every Saturday by the State Lottery Department of Kerala.

The lottery result timings and prize money is usually fixed by the State Lottery Department. The department releases important updates on its website so that it is easier for interested people to go through them.

If you are new and do not know must about the lottery draws, you can go to the site - keralalotteries.com to learn the rules of the sambad. The result dates and timings are also mentioned online.

Kerala Lottery Today, 3 June: Karunya KR 604 Prize List

The Kerala lottery today Karunya KR 604 prize list for Saturday, 3 June 2023, is stated below for our readers:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

Kerala Lottery Sambad Result: How to Download Karunya KR 604 PDF on 3 June

Here is the simple step-by-step process you have to follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad result for Karunya KR 604 today, Saturday, 3 June 2023:

  • Go to the lottery department website - keralalotteries.com.

  • Click on the result section and find the Karunya KR 604 lottery sambad highlighted link on the site.

  • The lottery sambad result PDF for Saturday will appear on the screen.

  • Check the lucky lottery ticket numbers and the prize money stated on the result PDF.

  • Tap on the download option and save a copy to your device.

  • Keep a hard copy of the lottery result if you want.

