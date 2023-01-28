ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 586 Today at 3 PM; First Prize Is Rs 80 Lakhs

Kerala Lottery Today: You can download the Karunya KR 586 draw PDF today from keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
The Kerala State Lottery Department will release the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 586 draw today, Saturday, 28 January 2023. The live lottery result can be checked on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to stay alert if they want to check the lottery ticket numbers on the result PDF. Only a few lucky participants can become winners in the weekly lottery draws.

Anybody can participate in the weekly lottery draws conducted by the State Lottery Department by buying tickets. The Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 586 draw PDF today, Saturday, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. After checking the live result, you have to wait for some time to download the PDF from the aforementioned website and know the winners.

The result timings of the lottery draws are fixed so interested people should take note of them. All the latest details and lottery rules are stated on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala.

If you are a participant, you must know the lottery rules properly. You should follow the rules if you want to claim the prize money from the department after the results are declared.

Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 586 Prize Money for 28 January 2023

The Kerala lottery today Karunya KR 586 draw prize money details on Saturday are mentioned here for readers who want to know:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

If you are among the winners for today, you have to submit your lottery ticket along with some personal documents to the State Lottery Department of Kerala to claim the prize money amount.

Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Karunya KR 586 PDF

Here are the simple steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 586 on Saturday, 28 January 2023:

  • Go to keralalotteries.com.

  • Find the Karunya KR 586 draw result link on the homepage of the official website.

  • The result PDF for Saturday, 28 January, will display on your screen.

  • Download the lottery result PDF from the website to take a proper look at the list of winning numbers.

  • Verify your lottery ticket carefully.

