Kerala Lottery Result for 13 December: Fifty Fifty FF 76 Winners Out; Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 76 draw is announced today, Wednesday, 13 December. Participants who bought the lottery sambad tickets for today can go through the live result announcement on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the live results around 3 pm on their official site for interested participants to go through the list of lucky winners. One can also check the rules of the game online before participating in it.

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 76 on Wednesday, 13 December, will be released in a PDF format for those who will miss the live result announcement. The lottery sambad PDF can be downloaded from the same website - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. Participants are requested to follow all the rules while participating in the draws.