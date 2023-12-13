Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Result for 13 December: Fifty Fifty FF 76 Winners Out; Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check keralalotteries.com for Fifty Fifty FF 76 PDF on 13 December 2023.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result for 13 December: Fifty Fifty FF 76 Winners Out; Prize Here
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 76 draw is announced today, Wednesday, 13 December. Participants who bought the lottery sambad tickets for today can go through the live result announcement on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the live results around 3 pm on their official site for interested participants to go through the list of lucky winners. One can also check the rules of the game online before participating in it.

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 76 on Wednesday, 13 December, will be released in a PDF format for those who will miss the live result announcement. The lottery sambad PDF can be downloaded from the same website - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. Participants are requested to follow all the rules while participating in the draws.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 12 December: Sthree Sakthi SS 393 Result Out; Prize

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 12 December: Sthree Sakthi SS 393 Result Out; Prize
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The Fifty Fifty FF lottery draw results are announced every Wednesday. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the result schedule on its website so that it is easier for interested people to go through it. You can take part in the draws accordingly.

The lottery draw results are announced at a fixed time every day. The department releases the live result first and then declares it in a PDF format for those who want to save a copy on their devices. You must check the lottery ticket numbers mentioned below each prize money.

Kerala Lottery Sambad: Fifty Fifty FF 76 Prize for 13 December 2023

The Kerala lottery sambad Fifty Fifty FF 76 prize money for today, Wednesday, 13 December 2023, is mentioned here:

  • First Prize Money: Rs 1,00,00,000

  • Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize Money: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize Money: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000

Also Read

Shillong Teer Result for 12 December 2023: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results Today

Shillong Teer Result for 12 December 2023: Download Rounds 1 and 2 Results Today
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

  • Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize Money: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize Money: Rs 8000

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 76 Result PDF, 13 December: Steps To Download

Let's go through the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 76 result PDF for Wednesday, 13 December, here:

  • Go to keralalotteries.com for the lottery result link.

  • Find the option that states "Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 76 Result" on the homepage and click on it.

  • The lottery sambad result will appear on a new page and you can check the details on the PDF.

  • Download the lottery result from the site for your reference.

Also Read

Shillong Teer Result Today, 11 December 2023: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winners Here

Shillong Teer Result Today, 11 December 2023: Know Rounds 1 and 2 Winners Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×