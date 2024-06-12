Kerala Lottery Result Today, Fifty Fifty FF 98: Prize Money List on 12 June 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 98 Result: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries has officially declared Kerala Lottery Result Today on Wednesday, 12 June 2024 for Fifty Fifty FF 98. Participants can check the winning numbers, winner names, prize money, and other details on the official website at keralalotteryresult.net. A complete result PDF will be uploaded by the concerned officials on the website after 4 pm.

The first winner of Wednesday's Kerala lottery will get a bumper prize of Rs 1 crore. Rs 10 lakh will be rewarded to the second winner, and Rs 5,000 to the third winner. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.