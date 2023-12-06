Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 75 Prize Money on 6 December 2023

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 75 live result on Wednesday, 6 December 2023 will be declared at 2:55 pm on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The prize money, winners, common numbers, and other winning details will be issued after 4 pm through a result PDF. Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF draw is held every week on Wednesday.
The winners of Fifty Fifty FF 75 draw must note down that the first prize is Rs 1 crore, and the prize money varies among different winners. The winning amount is is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Check this space regularly to get the latest and daily updates on Kerala Lottery Sambad Results.
Participants must remember, If the prize money is less than Rs 5000, they can get it from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the prize money is above Rs 5000, winners have to submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of 1 Month. They also have to show their valid ID proofs to the officials. The winning numbers must be verified from the lottery results mentioned in the Kerala Government Gazette.
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 75: Prize Money List
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 75 on Wednesday, 6 December 2023.
1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today?
Follow below steps to check Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 75 result on Wednesday, 6 December 2023.
Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Fifty Fifty FF 75 against the draw date of 06/12/2023.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the lottery PDF result copy for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)