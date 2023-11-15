Kerala Lottery Result Today, Fifty Fifty FF 73: Prize Money on 15 November 2023

Kerala Lottery Result Today Fifty Fifty FF 73 on 15 November 2023: The Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF draw is held every week on Wednesday. Participants must note down that the live results will be declared at 3 pm on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. After 4 pm, a complete result PDF will be available on the website, mentioning all important detail like prize money, winner names, winning amount, and more.

The first winner of today's Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 73 will get a bumper prize of Rs 1 crore. Rs 10 lakh will be rewarded to the second winner, and Rs 5000 to the third winner. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.