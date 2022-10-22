ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 572 Released; First Prize & Steps to Claim

Kerala Lottery Today: How to check Karunya KR 572 winning numbers and download the result from keralalottteries.com.

Shivangani Singh
Updated
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 572 Released; First Prize & Steps to Claim
i

The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the lottery results for the lucky winners every day. People who buy the tickets can check the list to see if their numbers are there and then claim the prizes.

The organization released the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 572 on Saturday, 22 October 2022 at 3 PM. The participants of this Saturday's lottery game can check the result on the official website at keralalotteries.com.

The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the results for Saturday, Karunya KR on keralalotteries.com every Saturday, and the participants will be able to check and download it easily around 4 pm. People can gather all other details about Kerala Lotteries on the website.

The Kerala Lottery Result PDF for Karunya KR 572 will be available in detail at 4 pm. Participants should stay alert and check the website for more details.

Also Read

Wordle 490 Answer for Saturday, 22 October 2022 - Amazing Hints and Clues

Wordle 490 Answer for Saturday, 22 October 2022 - Amazing Hints and Clues
ADVERTISEMENT

People who are willing to participate and test their luck in the Kerala Lucky draw conducted by the State Lottery Department should know all the rules and regulations of the lottery system.

The participants will have to follow all the rules and regulations stated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala to receive the prize money.

Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 572 Prize Money for 22 October 

The Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 572 prize money for Saturday, 22 October 2022 are:

  • First prize: Rs 80 lakh

  • Second prize: Rs 5 lakh

  • Third prize: Rs 1 lakh

  • Fourth prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth prize: Rs 100

How to Check Results for Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 572 Winners?

  • Visit the official website of Kerala lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

  • On the homepage, click on the Karunya KR 572 Result link.

  • The lottery result PDF will appear on the screen.

  • You can go through the list of winning numbers to see if your number is there.

  • You can then download the lottery result from the website at your convenience.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-299) Live Result Today, 21 October 2022: Prize Money

Kerala Lottery NIRMAL (NR-299) Live Result Today, 21 October 2022: Prize Money

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×