Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 572 Released; First Prize & Steps to Claim
Kerala Lottery Today: How to check Karunya KR 572 winning numbers and download the result from keralalottteries.com.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the lottery results for the lucky winners every day. People who buy the tickets can check the list to see if their numbers are there and then claim the prizes.
The organization released the Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya KR 572 on Saturday, 22 October 2022 at 3 PM. The participants of this Saturday's lottery game can check the result on the official website at keralalotteries.com.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the results for Saturday, Karunya KR on keralalotteries.com every Saturday, and the participants will be able to check and download it easily around 4 pm. People can gather all other details about Kerala Lotteries on the website.
The Kerala Lottery Result PDF for Karunya KR 572 will be available in detail at 4 pm. Participants should stay alert and check the website for more details.
People who are willing to participate and test their luck in the Kerala Lucky draw conducted by the State Lottery Department should know all the rules and regulations of the lottery system.
The participants will have to follow all the rules and regulations stated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala to receive the prize money.
Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 572 Prize Money for 22 October
The Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 572 prize money for Saturday, 22 October 2022 are:
First prize: Rs 80 lakh
Second prize: Rs 5 lakh
Third prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh prize: Rs 500
Eighth prize: Rs 100
How to Check Results for Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 572 Winners?
Visit the official website of Kerala lotteries at keralalotteries.com.
On the homepage, click on the Karunya KR 572 Result link.
The lottery result PDF will appear on the screen.
You can go through the list of winning numbers to see if your number is there.
You can then download the lottery result from the website at your convenience.
