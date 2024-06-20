Kerala Lottery Result Today, 20 June 2024: Karunya Plus KN 527 Prize Money List

Karunya Plus KN 527 Result, 20 June: The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the result of Karunya Plus KN 527 today on Thursday, 20 June 2024 on the official website at keralalotteries.com. The first prize winner will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 80,00,000 and the second winner will get an amount of Rs 10,000,000. There will be a total of seven winners and each winner will receive a different prize money. There will also be a consolation prize of Rs 8000.
Karunya Plus KN is held every week on Thursday. After 4 pm, a PDF will be released on the website. From the Kerala Lottery PDF, players can obtain all the important lottery details like winning numbers, common numbers, and prize money.
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 527 Prize Money
Here is the prize money list for Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 527 on Thursday, 20 June 2024.
1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
How to Check the Kerala Lottery Result Today?
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 527 result on Thursday, 20 June 2024.
Visit the official website – keralalotteries.com.
On the appeared home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your computer screen.
Click on the lottery/draw number for KARUNYA PLUS KN 527 against the draw date of 20/06/2024.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the PDF copy for future reference.
Submit the lottery ticket within 1 month to the concerned officials to claim the prize money.
