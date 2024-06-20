Kerala Lottery Result Today, 20 June 2024: Karunya Plus KN 527 Prize Money List

Karunya Plus KN 527 Result, 20 June: The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the result of Karunya Plus KN 527 today on Thursday, 20 June 2024 on the official website at keralalotteries.com. The first prize winner will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 80,00,000 and the second winner will get an amount of Rs 10,000,000. There will be a total of seven winners and each winner will receive a different prize money. There will also be a consolation prize of Rs 8000.

Karunya Plus KN is held every week on Thursday. After 4 pm, a PDF will be released on the website. From the Kerala Lottery PDF, players can obtain all the important lottery details like winning numbers, common numbers, and prize money.