Kerala Lottery: Akshaya AK 562 Result Declared; Know Latest Details Here
The Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 562 result was officially declared at 3 pm on Wednesday, 17 August 2022. Participants of the Kerala Lottery today should keep a close eye on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala to know the winning numbers. The website that the participants should visit to check the Kerala Lottery Result Akshaya AK 562 is keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala updates all information on the website for people to stay informed.
The complete result PDF of the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 562 will be available for download after 4 pm on Wednesday, 17 August 2022. Participants of the lottery today should stay alert and check the list of winning numbers properly. They will find all the details regarding the result on keralalotteries.com. Participants should keep an eye on it.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala officially conducts the lottery results for Akshaya AK draw every Wednesday. The results for the weekly lotteries are released at 3 pm daily on the official website.
Let's take a look at the Kerala Lottery Result for Akshaya AK 562 prize money today, on Wednesday, 17 August 2022:
First Prize: Rs 70 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand
Fifth Prize: Rs 2 thousand
Sixth Prize: Rs 1 thousand
Seventh Prize: Rs 5 hundred
Eight Prize: Rs 1 hundred
Winners of the lottery draw today can claim the prize money by submitting the lottery tickets to the State Lottery Department within thirty days. They can go through the other rules and regulations to claim the prize money on the website.
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Akshaya AK 562 Winning Numbers
Here are the steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result today, Wednesday, 17 August 2022 for Akshaya AK 562 lottery draw:
Visit keralalotteries.com.
Tap on Akshaya AK 562 Lottery Result link on the homepage.
The live results will open on your screen.
Check the winners on the result list carefully and verify with your lottery ticket number.
Download the result PDF once declared completely on the site.
Check the list properly to see if you have won any prize amount for Wednesday.
