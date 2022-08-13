Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 562 Result Declared; Check Latest Details Here

The Kerala Lottery today, on Saturday, 13 August 2022 for Karunya KR 562 Result is officially declared at 3 pm. Participants of the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 562 draw should keep a close eye on the official website of the State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com. They must check and download the lottery result on time. The live lottery results are declared at 3 pm and the participants can download the result PDF after 4 pm from the site.

The Kerala Lottery today, Karunya KR 562 Result on Saturday, 13 August 2022 will reveal the winners of the draw. One must check keralalotteries.com for all the latest details from the State Lottery Department. They should go through the Karunya KR 562 Kerala Lottery Result carefully to know the winners for Saturday. Participants must be alert to know the winners.