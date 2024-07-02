Kerala Lottery Result, Sthree Sakthi SS 422: Prize Money Today on 2 July 2024

Kerala Lottery Result on 2 July 2024: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala lottery result today on Tuesday, 2 July 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS 422 on the official website, at keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be available on the website after 3 pm. After 4 pm in the evening, a PDF result file will be uploaded on the aforementioned website. The PDF result file will contain all the important details about today's Kerala lottery including the list of winners, prize money, and more. Participants must note down that the Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday.

The first prize money of Sthree Sakthi SS draw is Rs 75,00,000. The prize money varies among all 8 winners. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8000. All the winners of Kerala lottery must note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month. Also, the prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.