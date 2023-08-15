ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 378 For 15 August 2023: Prize Money List

Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 378 For 15 August 2023: Prize Money List

The first prize money amount of Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 378 is Rs Rs 75,00,000.

Shivangani Singh
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 378 For 15 August 2023: Prize Money List
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Kerala lottery results for Sthree Sakthi SS are announced every Tuesday thus the Sthree Sakthi SS 378 for 15 August will also be available on the official website. The result PDF has other details as well which include the prize money, winner names, and other winning details that are uploaded by the Kerala State Lotteries Department at keralalotteries.com, after 4 PM.

The Kerala lottery results are announced every day at 3 PM while the results are made available in detail after 4 PM. The Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday.

All winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS 378 lottery draw can claim their winnings within 30 days of the results being declared. They can claim the lottery prize by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 614 Today Declared; First Prize is Rs 80 Lakhs

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 614 Today Declared; First Prize is Rs 80 Lakhs
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 378 Prize Money for 15 August 2023

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Steps To Download Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 378 Results?

  • Visit the official website at keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will appear on the screen.

  • Select the Sthree Sakthi SS 378 lottery/draw number in front of the draw date -- 15/08/2023.

  • Click on the view button.

  • The result will be displayed in PDF format on your screen.

  • Check all the information carefully like the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important details.

  • Download and save a copy of the result for future use.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For 15 August 2023; Win Freebies & Weapons DNP

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For 15 August 2023; Win Freebies & Weapons DNP

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×