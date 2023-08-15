Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 378 For 15 August 2023: Prize Money List

Kerala lottery results for Sthree Sakthi SS are announced every Tuesday thus the Sthree Sakthi SS 378 for 15 August will also be available on the official website. The result PDF has other details as well which include the prize money, winner names, and other winning details that are uploaded by the Kerala State Lotteries Department at keralalotteries.com, after 4 PM.
The Kerala lottery results are announced every day at 3 PM while the results are made available in detail after 4 PM. The Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday.
All winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS 378 lottery draw can claim their winnings within 30 days of the results being declared. They can claim the lottery prize by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 378 Prize Money for 15 August 2023
1st prize: Rs 75,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Steps To Download Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 378 Results?
Visit the official website at keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will appear on the screen.
Select the Sthree Sakthi SS 378 lottery/draw number in front of the draw date -- 15/08/2023.
Click on the view button.
The result will be displayed in PDF format on your screen.
Check all the information carefully like the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important details.
Download and save a copy of the result for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)