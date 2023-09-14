Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 487 Winners Released; Details Here

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 487 on Thursday, 14 September 2023, is available on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. All interested people should note that the live result announcement is released on the website after 3 pm. You can take a look at the list of lucky winners now and download the PDF later. For those who do not know, the lottery draws are conducted by a government body.

