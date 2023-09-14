Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 487 Winners Released; Details Here

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 487 on Thursday, 14 September 2023, is available on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. All interested people should note that the live result announcement is released on the website after 3 pm. You can take a look at the list of lucky winners now and download the PDF later. For those who do not know, the lottery draws are conducted by a government body.
While the live Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 487 on Thursday, 14 September, is available now, you can download the lottery sambad PDF after 4 pm. New participants can download the PDF from the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala announces important updates about the draw on its website for participants.
It is important to note that the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN draw results are announced every Thursday. The lottery result schedule is also released online so you can take a look at it before buying the tickets.
A few lucky winners receive huge cash prizes from the lottery department if they submit their lottery tickets and documents on time. The deadline to submit the documents is thirty days from the result date. Interested people should follow all the rules stated by the department.
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 487: Prize List for 14 September 2023
The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 487 prize money list for today, Thursday, 14 September 2023, is mentioned below for the participants:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Sambad, 14 September 2023: How to Download Karunya Plus KN 487 Result
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should know before downloading the Kerala lottery sambad Karunya Plus KN 487 result today, Thursday, 14 September, online:
Visit keralalotteries.com to find the result PDF link.
Tap on the lottery result option and click on the Karunya Plus KN 487 link.
The result PDF will open on your device when you tap on the link.
Check the lottery numbers beside each prize money and verify with the number on your ticket.
Download the lottery result for today on your device.
You can also save a printout of the same for your reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)