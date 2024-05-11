Kerala Lottery Result On 11 May 2024: Check Karunya KR 653 Prize Money List

Kerala Lottery Result on 11 May 2024: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has formally announced the Kerala lottery result Karunya KR 653 for Saturday, 11 May 2024 on the official website at keralalotteries.com. The prize money list, winning numbers, common numbers, and other information will be available for participants to view after 4 PM, when the relevant officials have released the full result PDF. Every Saturday is the day of the weekly Kerala Lottery Karunya KR draw.

The Kerala lottery on Saturday has a first prize amount of Rs 80 lakh. Five lakh rupees will be awarded to the second place winner. Each winner receives a different amount as their prize. It is important for all Kerala Lottery winners to be aware that they can obtain their winnings by presenting their winning tickets to the concerned authorities.