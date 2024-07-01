Kerala Lottery Result on 1 July 2024: Win Win W 776 Prize Money Details Today

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 776 Result on 1 July 2024: The Kerala State Lottery Department has declared the result of Win Win W 776 on the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Participants can check some important details like prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more from the result PDF that will be released after 4 pm. Different Kerala Lotteries are held daily at the Gorky Bhavan, Near Bakery Junction, Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Lottery Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. The winning amount is Rs 75,00,000 for first winner. Second winner is eligible for a prize money of Rs 5,00,000. A complete prize money list is given below for your reference. Each winner receives a different winning amount. The winners have one month from the date the results are announced to present their lottery tickets to the concerned officials in order to receive the winning prize.