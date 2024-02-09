Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 366 on 9 February 2024: Prize Money and Winners

Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 366: On Friday, 9 February 2024, the Department of Kerala State Lotteries declared the live result of Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 366 on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. After 4 pm, a comprehensive result PDF will be made available so that the participants can review crucial information such as names of winners, prize money, common numbers, guessing numbers, and more. Every week on Friday, the concerned authority holds the Nirmal NR draw.
Friday's Nirmal NR 366 winner's first prize is worth Rs 70,000,000. The second winner will receive an amount of Rs 10,000,000. Each winner receives a different amount of prize money. It is important for participants to be aware that a 10 percent agent lottery commission and a 30 percent lottery tax deduction apply to the overall prize money.
Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 366: Prize Money Details
Check out the Kerala Lottery Result Nirmal NR 366 prize money for Friday, 9 February 2024.
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
How To Check the Kerala Lottery Result Today?
Follow the steps below to check the Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 366 Result on Friday, 9 February 2024.
Visit the official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Nirmal NR 366 lottery/draw number next to the draw date of 09/02/2024.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)