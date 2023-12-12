Kerala Lottery Result Today, 12 December: Sthree Sakthi SS 393 Result Out; Prize

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 393 on Tuesday, 12 December 2023, is officially announced on the website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala. Participants who have the lottery tickets for today and are patiently waiting to check the list of winners can go through it on the official site - keralalotteries.com. One should note that the live result link is activated after 3 pm every day. Anybody can check the lottery draw result online.
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 393 on Tuesday, 12 December, can be downloaded after 4 pm, from keralalotteries.com. You can save the lottery sambad PDF to take a better look at the list of winners for the day. Participants patiently wait for the lottery results because lucky winners can grab exclusive prize money from the department.
The Sthree Sakthi SS lottery draw results are announced every Tuesday on the website. Any changes in the result dates are informed earlier so that concerned participants can prepare accordingly. Please note that winners will get cash as prizes and they can claim them from the official department.
The lottery sambad draws are extremely popular among people in Kerala. You can go through the rules to participate and the prize-claiming process mentioned on the site if you are interested. The important details are stated online.
Kerala Lottery Sambad, 12 December 2023: Prize List for Sthree Sakthi SS 393
The Kerala lottery sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 393 prize list for today, Tuesday, 12 December 2023, is stated here for interested participants:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 393 Result: Steps To Download
Here is the easy process you must follow to download the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 393 result for Tuesday, 12 December, online:
Go to keralalotteries.com to find the lottery result active link.
Find the result section on the homepage and tap on it.
Now, select the option that states "Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 393" and a new page will display on your device.
The lottery sambad result PDF will appear on the screen and you can go through the numbers below each prize money.
Download a soft copy of the lottery result.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)