Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 491 on 12 October: 1st Prize is Rs 80 Lakh

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN Today: The result of today's Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 491 has been declared on the official website: keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be released after 3 pm.
A complete result PDF will be issued by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the aforementioned website after 4 pm. The Karunya Plus KN 491 result PDF will include all the important details like prize money, winner names, winning numbers, and more.
People must note down that the Karunya Plus KN draw is held every week on Thursday. Check this space regularly for daily Kerala Lottery Sambad results.
Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 491: Prize Money List
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 491 for Thursday.
1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
All the winners of Kerala lottery today must note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month. Also, the prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Steps To Check Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN Result
Follow below steps to download and check the Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 491 today.
Visit the websites: statelottery.kerala.gov.in or keralalotteryresult.net.
On the appeared home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Karunya Plus KN 491 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 12/10/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
