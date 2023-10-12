ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 491 on 12 October: 1st Prize is Rs 80 Lakh

Check Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 491 on keralalotteryresult.net.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 491 on 12 October: 1st Prize is Rs 80 Lakh
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN Today: The result of today's Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 491 has been declared on the official website: keralalotteryresult.net. The live result will be released after 3 pm.

A complete result PDF will be issued by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the aforementioned website after 4 pm. The Karunya Plus KN 491 result PDF will include all the important details like prize money, winner names, winning numbers, and more.

People must note down that the Karunya Plus KN draw is held every week on Thursday. Check this space regularly for daily Kerala Lottery Sambad results.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result on 11 October: Fifty Fifty FF 68 Prize Money & Winners

Kerala Lottery Result on 11 October: Fifty Fifty FF 68 Prize Money & Winners
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 491: Prize Money List

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 491 for Thursday.

  • 1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

All the winners of Kerala lottery today must note down that they can claim their winning amount by submitting lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month. Also, the prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Steps To Check Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN Result

Follow below steps to download and check the Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 491 today.

  • Visit the websites: statelottery.kerala.gov.in or keralalotteryresult.net.

  • On the appeared home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Karunya Plus KN 491 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 12/10/2023.

  • Press the view button.

  • A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.

  • Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 384 on 10 October: Prize Money & Winners

Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 384 on 10 October: Prize Money & Winners

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×