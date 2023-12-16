Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 632 Winners & Prize Money for 16 December 2023

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 632 Result for Saturday, 16 December 2023: Check prize money details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 632 Winners & Prize Money for 16 December 2023
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Result Today: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 632 for Saturday, 16 December 2023, has officially been declared by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the official website, keralalotteries.com. Participants will be able to check the prize money list, winning numbers, common numbers, and other details after 4 pm, once the complete result PDF is issued by the concerned officials. Kerala Lottery Karunya KR draw is held every week on Saturday.

The first prize money of Saturday's Kerala lottery is Rs 80 lakh. Second winner will be rewarded with an amount of Rs five lakh. The winning amount varies among different winners. All the winners of Kerala Lottery must note that they can claim their winning amount by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

For Kerala Lottery Live Result Today, click here.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 15 December 2023: Nirmal NR 359 Result Out; Details

Kerala Lottery Result Today, 15 December 2023: Nirmal NR 359 Result Out; Details
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 632: Prize Money List

Here is the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 632 prize money for Saturday, 16 December 2023.

First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 500 Winners Out on 14 December; Details

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 500 Winners Out on 14 December; Details
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How To Check the Kerala Lottery Result Today?

Follow below steps to check Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 632 result on Saturday, 16 December 2023.

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no for Karunya KR 632 against the draw date of 16/12/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result for 13 December: Fifty Fifty FF 76 Winners Out; Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Result for 13 December: Fifty Fifty FF 76 Winners Out; Prize Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×