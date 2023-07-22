Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR 611 Declared: Prize Money and Winner List Here

ADVERTISEMENT
Kerala lottery Karunya KR 611 result is released for Saturday, 22 July 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 611 Result Today: The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 611 has officially been declared for Saturday, 22 July 2023, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries. The winning numbers, live results, and other important details of the draw are now available on the official website, keralalotteries.com.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the complete results of the Karunya KR 611 draw in a PDF format from 4:30 pm onwards.

Once the result is out, the lottery players can download the PDF result copy from the aforementioned website to check all the details about the Kerala lottery result.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 611: Prize Money Details

Check out the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 611 prize money for Saturday, 22 July 2023 here.

First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

Seventh Prize: Rs 500

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

To claim the winning prize, the winners of the Karunya KR 611 lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
Steps To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today for Karunya KR 611

Follow the below steps to download and check the result of Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 611 on Saturday, 22 July 2023.

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for Karunya KR 611 against the draw date of 22/07/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

