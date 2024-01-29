Kerala Lottery Result, 29 January 2024: Win Win W 754 Winners Declared Today

The Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 754 draw on Monday, 29 January 2024, is officially announced on the website - keralalotteries.com for all interested participants who were patiently waiting to know the lottery ticket numbers. One should note that the live result link is activated after 3 pm on the site for interested people. You must check the lottery ticket numbers mentioned on the result carefully and verify them with the number on your ticket to see if you are among the winners.
The Kerala Lottery Result for Win Win W 754 on Monday, 29 January 2024, can be downloaded after 4 pm, when the PDF link is activated on the website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that conducts the lottery sambad at Gorky Bhavan for interested people.
Before taking part in the lottery draws, you should check the prize list decided by the department. The Win Win lottery draw results are usually announced every Monday. Any changes in the result dates will be announced earlier so that participants can prepare accordingly.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala also conducts special draws sometimes so that participants can win extra money. You have to keep a close eye on the website to know the latest updates regarding the lottery sambad draws.
Kerala Lottery Win Win W 754 Prize Money: 29 January 2024
The Kerala lottery Win Win W 754 prize money list for today, Monday, 29 January 2024, is mentioned below for participants:
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 29 January: How To Download Win Win W 754 PDF
Let's go through the easy step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 754 on Monday, 29 January 2024, online:
Browse through the site - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the result link and find the option that says Kerala Lottery Win Win W 754 Result on the homepage.
Once you click on the link, the result PDF will open on your screen.
You can check the lottery ticket numbers mentioned in the result properly.
Download the PDF from the website and save a copy for the future.
