Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 608 Result Declared; Latest Details Here

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 608 on Saturday, 1 July 2023, has been declared at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the live result first on the website for interested participants. Everyone who bought the lottery tickets for today is requested to stay alert and pay attention to the live result announcement to know if they are among the lucky winners. One should read the details.
The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 608 on Saturday, 1 July, can be downloaded after 4 pm from the website - keralalotteries.com. It is important for the participants to save a copy of the lottery sambad PDF so that they can refer to it whenever needed. You can download the PDF even if you are not participating today.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the Karunya KR lottery draw result every Saturday, as per schedule. You have to stay alert on Saturday if you participate in the draw to know the winners.
Winners have to submit their tickets to the State Lottery Department within the next thirty days to receive the prize. They have to submit some documents and a photograph as well. All these details are mentioned on the official website so you can read them.
Kerala Lottery Sambad: Karunya KR 608 Prize for 1 July 2023
The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya KR 608 prize money list for today, Saturday, 1 July, is mentioned here for the participants:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 608: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the process you should follow to download the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 608 result PDF today, Saturday, 1 July 2023:
Go to keralalotteries.com.
Find the link that says Karunya KR 608 result on the homepage.
Click on the PDF link.
The Karunya KR result PDF for today will be displayed on the screen.
Check the lottery ticket numbers properly.
Download the result PDF from the official website to your device.
Go through the winning lottery numbers whenever you have a lot of time.
