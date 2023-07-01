ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 608 Result Declared; Latest Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 608 Result Declared; Latest Details Here

Kerala Lottery Today, 1 July 2023: You can download the Karunya KR 608 result PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 608 Result Declared; Latest Details Here
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 608 on Saturday, 1 July 2023, has been declared at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the live result first on the website for interested participants. Everyone who bought the lottery tickets for today is requested to stay alert and pay attention to the live result announcement to know if they are among the lucky winners. One should read the details.

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 608 on Saturday, 1 July, can be downloaded after 4 pm from the website - keralalotteries.com. It is important for the participants to save a copy of the lottery sambad PDF so that they can refer to it whenever needed. You can download the PDF even if you are not participating today.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 335 Result Today: Check Prize and Steps to Claim it

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 335 Result Today: Check Prize and Steps to Claim it
ADVERTISEMENT

The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the Karunya KR lottery draw result every Saturday, as per schedule. You have to stay alert on Saturday if you participate in the draw to know the winners.

Winners have to submit their tickets to the State Lottery Department within the next thirty days to receive the prize. They have to submit some documents and a photograph as well. All these details are mentioned on the official website so you can read them.

Kerala Lottery Sambad: Karunya KR 608 Prize for 1 July 2023

The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya KR 608 prize money list for today, Saturday, 1 July, is mentioned here for the participants:

  • First Prize: Rs 80,00,000

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 476 Draw Out; Know First Prize Money Here

Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus KN 476 Draw Out; Know First Prize Money Here
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 608: Steps to Download

Let's take a look at the process you should follow to download the Kerala lottery Karunya KR 608 result PDF today, Saturday, 1 July 2023:

  • Go to keralalotteries.com.

  • Find the link that says Karunya KR 608 result on the homepage.

  • Click on the PDF link.

  • The Karunya KR result PDF for today will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the lottery ticket numbers properly.

  • Download the result PDF from the official website to your device.

  • Go through the winning lottery numbers whenever you have a lot of time.

Also Read

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 55 Result Out for 28 June : Check Prize Money Here

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 55 Result Out for 28 June : Check Prize Money Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and india

Published: 
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×