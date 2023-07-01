Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 608 Result Declared; Latest Details Here

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 608 on Saturday, 1 July 2023, has been declared at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has released the live result first on the website for interested participants. Everyone who bought the lottery tickets for today is requested to stay alert and pay attention to the live result announcement to know if they are among the lucky winners. One should read the details.

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 608 on Saturday, 1 July, can be downloaded after 4 pm from the website - keralalotteries.com. It is important for the participants to save a copy of the lottery sambad PDF so that they can refer to it whenever needed. You can download the PDF even if you are not participating today.