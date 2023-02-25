Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR 590 PDF Out; Know First Prize Money Here
Kerala Lottery Today: You can download the Karunya KR 590 lottery PDF from keralalotteries.com today.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 590 is officially declared at 3 pm on the official website, on Saturday, 25 February 2023. Participants should check the live result of the lottery sambad draw today carefully on the website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala declares the live result online so that it is easier for participants to go through the list of lucky winners from wherever they want. One can also contact the department to know more.
The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya KR 590 draw on Saturday, can be downloaded from the official website - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. Participants are advised to download the lottery sambad PDF as soon as it is formally announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. One should save a copy of the same on their computer.
The Karunya KR lottery sambad draw list of lucky winners is declared every Saturday. Participants should stay alert every Saturday if they take part in the Karunya KR draws to check the result properly.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala will notify about any result timing changes or other details on the website so participants should keep a close eye on it.
Kerala Lottery Sambad: Karunya KR 590 Prize Money for 25 February 2023
The Kerala lottery sambad Karunya KR 590 draw prize money for today, Saturday, 25 February 2023, is stated here for those who are excited to know:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
You should know the prize money for Saturday and claim the amount on time if you are among the few lucky winners for today.
Kerala Lottery Result: How to Download Karunya KR 590 PDF
Let's take a look at the steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 590 on Saturday, 25 February 2023:
Visit the website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the active link that states Karunya KR 590 lottery sambad result on the homepage.
The PDF for Saturday will open on your screen.
Go through the lottery ticket numbers on the PDF below each prize money properly.
Tap on the download option available on the page.
Save it on your computer or mobile phone so that you can check whenever you want.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.