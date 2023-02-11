Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 588 Result Declared; First Prize Is Rs 80 Lakh

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 588 draw is declared today, Saturday, 11 February 2023. The ones who are participating in the draw today can check the live result now on the official website - keralalotteries.com. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the result online for those who want to check it from their homes. It is important for participants to know all the latest details about the lottery draws and stay updated.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 588 on Saturday can be downloaded after 4 pm from the same official website. You do not have to provide any personal details to check and download the lottery sambad result PDF from keralalotteries.com. All participants should download the result from the official website only to avoid problems later on. Keep checking the latest announcements.