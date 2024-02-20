Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 403 Winners Declared on 20 February 2024

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 403 draw is formally announced today, Tuesday, 20 February 2024, on the official website. Participants who were waiting to know the lucky winners for today can go to the website - keralalotteries.com and check the ticket numbers. All interested people should remember that the live result link was activated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala after 3 pm. You can go through the latest announcements by the department online.

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 403 today, Tuesday, 20 February, can also be downloaded after the live result announcement is over. The lottery sambad PDF will be released on the site - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. Participants are requested to download the PDF so they can check the winners whenever they want. Stay alert while verifying the lottery numbers.