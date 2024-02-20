Kerala Lottery Result: Sthree Sakthi SS 403 Winners Declared on 20 February 2024

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 403 draw is formally announced today, Tuesday, 20 February 2024, on the official website. Participants who were waiting to know the lucky winners for today can go to the website - keralalotteries.com and check the ticket numbers. All interested people should remember that the live result link was activated by the State Lottery Department of Kerala after 3 pm. You can go through the latest announcements by the department online.
The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 403 today, Tuesday, 20 February, can also be downloaded after the live result announcement is over. The lottery sambad PDF will be released on the site - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm. Participants are requested to download the PDF so they can check the winners whenever they want. Stay alert while verifying the lottery numbers.
According to the schedule announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, the live results for the Sthree Sakthi draws are announced after 3 pm every Tuesday. You must know the lottery result date after buying the ticket and stay alert.
Prize winners should submit their lottery tickets and personal documents to the department within thirty days from the result date. Lucky winners must submit the required documents on time.
The lottery sambad is conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, which is a Government body and they decide the rules for participants to follow.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 403: Prize List for 20 February 2024
The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 403 prize money for today, Tuesday, 20 February 2024, is stated here for readers:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Sambad: How to Download Sthree Sakthi SS 403 PDF
Let's go through the easy steps that participants should follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad Sthree Sakthi SS 403 result for today, Tuesday, 20 February:
Check the official website - keralalotteries.com.
Find the active link that states Sthree Sakthi SS 403 Result PDF on the homepage.
The lottery sambad PDF will display on your screen.
Check the lottery ticket numbers on the result properly.
Tap on the download option and save a copy of the result.
You can also save a printout of the result.
