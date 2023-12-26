Kerala Lottery Result, 26 December: Sthree Sakthi SS 395 Result Out; Prize Here

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 395 on Tuesday, 26 December 2023. Participants who bought the tickets and wanted to go through the live result announcement must visit the website - keralalotteries.com. It is important to properly review the lottery result numbers mentioned on the result. One must stay alert when the live result is announced to know the lucky winners for the day.
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 395 on Tuesday, 26 December, will also be announced in a PDF format. Participants are requested to download the PDF from the website - keralalotteries.com and save a copy for future reference. Participants must stay alert if they want to know the rules of the lottery sambad draws and the winners.
The lottery draw results are announced every day by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. You must check the result date and time to avoid confusion later on. The live results are usually announced by the department after 3 pm.
The lottery draw results are released in a PDF form after 4 pm. Participants are requested to download a copy of the PDF when the link is activated by the lottery department. You can download the result from the site even if you are not participating in the lottery sambad.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 395 Prize Money: 26 December 2023
The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 395 draw prize money list for today, Tuesday, 26 December, is mentioned here for participants:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 200
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result for Sthree Sakthi SS 395 on 26 December: How To Download
Here are the easy steps you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 395 on Tuesday, 26 December 2023:
Go to keralalotteries.com to find the active Sthree Sakthi result link on the homepage.
Tap on the option that states Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 395 on the site.
The lottery sambad PDF will open on your screen once you click on the link.
Check the lottery ticket numbers below each prize properly.
Download the lottery result from the site and save a copy on your device.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)