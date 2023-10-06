Kerala Lottery Result, 6 October: Nirmal NR 349 Winners Released; Check Details

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 349 draw today, Friday, 6 October 2023, was announced on the official website, keralalotteries.com after 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the lottery draws and releases the live results as per the schedule. You must go through the live result announcement now if you are participating in the draw today. Lucky winners will receive huge cash prizes after submitting the ticket to the State Lottery Department within thirty days.

Once the live result announcement is over, concerned participants can download the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 349 on Friday, 6 October. The result PDF will also be declared on the website - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm so that it is easier for people to download. The ones who are not participating can also know the winners for today.