Kerala Lottery Result, 6 October: Nirmal NR 349 Winners Released; Check Details

The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 349 draw today, Friday, 6 October 2023, was announced on the official website, keralalotteries.com after 3 pm. The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the lottery draws and releases the live results as per the schedule. You must go through the live result announcement now if you are participating in the draw today. Lucky winners will receive huge cash prizes after submitting the ticket to the State Lottery Department within thirty days.
Once the live result announcement is over, concerned participants can download the Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 349 on Friday, 6 October. The result PDF will also be declared on the website - keralalotteries.com after 4 pm so that it is easier for people to download. The ones who are not participating can also know the winners for today.
The Nirmal NR lottery sambad results are announced every Friday on the official website. You can take a look at the complete list of winners after the PDF is out.
The process to claim the prize money is very simple. You have to submit the lottery ticket, winning proof, and some personal documents to the State Lottery Department of Kerala within thirty days from the result date. You will receive the prize only when you submit the documents on time.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 349: Prize List for 6 October
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 349 prize money list for today, Friday, 6 October 2023, here:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today: How to Download Nirmal NR 349 PDF
Here is the step-by-step process all the participants should know before downloading the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 349 on Friday, 6 October:
Browse through keralalotteries.com for the lottery result section.
Tap on the active option that says Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 349 PDF on the result page.
The PDF file will open on your device and you can check the winners for today.
Download the lottery result PDF from the website and save a soft copy on your device.
You may also save a hard copy of the result for your reference.
