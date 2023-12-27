Kerala Lottery Result Today for 27 December 2023: Download Fifty Fifty FF 78 PDF

The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 78 draw on Wednesday, 27 December 2023, is declared on the official website for interested participants. You can check the live lottery result on the website – keralalotteries.com to know the lucky winners for Wednesday. The live result is activated after 3 pm on the website. Participants are requested to check the lottery ticket numbers on the result carefully. Many people like to take part in the lottery draws.
The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 78 on Wednesday, 27 December, will be available in a PDF form after the live result is out. The lottery sambad PDF link will be activated after 4 pm on the website – keralalotteries.com. Participants must download a copy of the result to go through the winners whenever they want.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala organises the lottery draws so that interested people can stand a chance to win huge cash amounts. You have to follow the prize-claiming deadline if you want the money.
According to the rules announced by the lottery department, winners must submit their lottery tickets within thirty days from the result date. You will not receive the money if you miss the last date so make sure to follow the rules. All the important details are mentioned on the website of the department.
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 78 Prize Money: 27 December 2023
The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 78 draw prize money list for Wednesday, 27 December 2023, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
Kerala Lottery Result, 27 December: How To Download Fifty Fifty FF 78 PDF
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 78 on Wednesday, 27 December:
Go to keralalotteries.com to find the lottery sambad result link.
Tap on the link that states Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 78 Result on the home page.
The lottery sambad result will open on a new page once you tap on the link.
Download the lottery result from the website and save a copy on your device for future reference.
