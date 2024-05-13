Kerala Lottery Result for 13 May 2024: Win Win W 769 Winners Out; Check Details

Kerala Lottery Result for 13 May 2024: The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 769 draw is announced today, Monday, 13 May 2024. Participants who bought the Win Win tickets for today are requested to check the lucky winners on the website - keralalotteries.com. One must check the list of winners carefully and verify each number on the result with the number on their ticket. It is important to note that the live lottery result link was activated after 3 pm on the official website for participants.
Interested participants who will miss the live lottery result announcement can download a copy of the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 769 on Monday, 13 May, after 4 pm. The lottery sambad PDF link will be released on the same website - keralalotteries.com. One should check all the details on the result carefully after downloading it.
The Win Win W lottery draw results are declared every Monday. Any changes in the result day are announced via a notification on the website. Participants should keep updating the site to know the latest announcements from the lottery department.
Participants lucky enough to secure first place in the lottery can take back home the highest prize money. They must submit their lottery tickets, winning proof, and other documents on time to claim the money.
One must check each lottery ticket number on the result carefully. You can contact the State Lottery Department officials to learn about the lottery draws.
Kerala Lottery Win Win W 769 Prize Money: 13 May 2024
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Win Win W 769 draw prize money list for Monday, 13 May:
First Prize: Rs 75 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 5 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 13 May 2024: How To Download
Here is the step-by-step process you should know to download the Kerala lottery result today for Win Win W 769 on Monday, 13 May:
Visit the website of the State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com.
Tap on the link that states "Kerala Lottery Win Win W 769 Result" on the homepage.
The lottery PDF will open on a new page and you can see the lucky winning numbers for Monday.
Download the lottery PDF from the site and save a soft copy.
