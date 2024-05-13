Kerala Lottery Result for 13 May 2024: Win Win W 769 Winners Out; Check Details

Kerala Lottery Result for 13 May 2024: The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 769 draw is announced today, Monday, 13 May 2024. Participants who bought the Win Win tickets for today are requested to check the lucky winners on the website - keralalotteries.com. One must check the list of winners carefully and verify each number on the result with the number on their ticket. It is important to note that the live lottery result link was activated after 3 pm on the official website for participants.

Interested participants who will miss the live lottery result announcement can download a copy of the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 769 on Monday, 13 May, after 4 pm. The lottery sambad PDF link will be released on the same website - keralalotteries.com. One should check all the details on the result carefully after downloading it.