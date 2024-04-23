Kerala Lottery Result Today, 23 April 2024: Sthree Sakthi SS 412 Result Declared

The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 412 draw is released today, Tuesday, 23 April 2024. One should note that the live result link is available on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw today are requested to stay alert and check the lucky winners carefully. As of now, the State Lottery Department of Kerala has activated the live result link. Interested people can download the lottery result PDF later when the link is released.
The Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 412 on Tuesday, 23 April, can be downloaded after 4 pm. The live result has been released at 3 pm. To know the lottery sambad result dates and timings, you have to visit the official website - keralalotteries.com. New participants can read all the latest updates about the lottery draws on the website.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala conducts the lottery draws, decides the rules of the sambad, and distributes the prize money. You must be alert while checking the lucky winners.
The first and second-prize winners have a chance to claim the highest prize money from the department. The process to claim the prize is very simple. You must submit your lottery ticket and winning proof within thirty days from the result date to the officials.
The State Lottery Department has set a deadline for the prize-claiming process. You must follow the important dates and rules decided by the department.
Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 412 Prize Money: 23 April 2024
The Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 412 prize money list for today, Tuesday, 23 April 2024, is here:
First Prize Money: Rs 75 lakhs
Second Prize Money: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize Money: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 200
Eighth Prize Money: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 23 April: How To Download Sthree Sakthi SS 412 PDF
Here are the easy steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 412 draw on Tuesday, 23 April:
Go to keralalotteries.com to find the result link.
Tap on the option that states "Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 412 Result" on the homepage.
The Sthree Sakthi result PDF will open on a new page and you can verify the lottery numbers.
Download the result from the website.
