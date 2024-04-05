Kerala Lottery Result for Nirmal NR 374 Released on 5 April; Check First Prize

The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 374 draw on Friday, 5 April 2024, has been released on the official website - keralalotteries.com after 3 pm. Interested participants should note that the live lottery result link is activated for now. You can check the winning numbers mentioned on the result and the other details as they are announced by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. One should stay alert while checking the lucky winning numbers stated on the result.
The Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 374 on Friday, 5 April, will also be released in a PDF form for those people who missed the live result announcement. The lottery sambad PDF download link is usually activated after 4 pm on the site - keralalotteries.com. You can download and save a copy of the result for future reference.
The lottery sambad is held by the State Lottery Department of Kerala every day. The Nirmal NR draw results are announced every Friday at a fixed time. Any changes in the date or time are stated earlier on the official website for interested participants.
You do not have to provide any personal details to view the lucky winning numbers for Friday. The result link is present on the homepage of the website for everyone.
Winners get thirty days to submit their lottery tickets, winning proof, and personal documents. The State Lottery Department of Kerala will not give you the prize money if you miss the last date.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 374 Prize Money: 5 April 2024
The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 374 prize money for today, Friday, 5 April, is stated below:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 5 April: How To Download Nirmal NR 374 PDF
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 374 on Friday, 5 April 2024:
Browse through keralalotteries.com to find the active result link on Friday.
Click on the option that states "Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 374 Result" on the homepage.
The Nirmal NR 374 PDF file will open on a new page and you can check the lucky winners.
Download the PDF file from the site and save it on your device.
