Kerala Lottery Result, 6 June: Karunya Plus KN 525 Winners Declared; Check Prize

Kerala Lottery Result for Karunya Plus KN 525: The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 525 today, Thursday, 6 June. Participants who were waiting to check the lucky winners must visit the website - keralalotteries.com to find the live result link. According to the latest official details, the live link was activated by the department after 3 pm on the site. You can check the lucky numbers for today and the prize money list properly.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 525 today, Thursday, 6 June 2024, will be released in a PDF file format after 4 pm. The lottery sambad PDF link is activated every day after the live result announcement is over. Concerned participants should download a copy to take a better look at the lucky winners and other important details.