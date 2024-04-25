Kerala Lottery Result, 25 April 2024: Karunya Plus KN 519 Winners Declared Today

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 519 draw today, Thursday, 25 April 2024, is declared on the official website. You can check the winning numbers for today on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw are requested to check each number on the result carefully and verify them with the number on their tickets. You can contact the State Lottery Department officials in case of any queries. The live result link is activated after 3 pm.
The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 519 can be downloaded in a PDF after 4 pm. The lottery sambad PDF is declared after the live result announcement is over. You can download it from the same website - keralalotteries.com on Thursday. Make sure to check the latest announcements regarding the lottery results and stay informed.
The Karunya Plus KN lottery sambad results are announced every Thursday by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. You can download the PDFs from the official website and save a copy on your device for the future.
People like to participate in lottery draws to win huge cash prizes. You will receive the money only if you follow the rules set by the State Lottery Department.
The lottery department is a government body. It decides the results dates and prize money. You can check the rules and other important details regarding the draws on its website before participating.
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 519 Prize Money: 25 April 2024
The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 519 draw prize money for today, Thursday, 25 April, is stated here:
First Prize: Rs 80 lakhs
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 25 April: How To Download Karunya Plus KN 519 PDF
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 519 on Thursday, 25 April 2024:
Browse through the official website - keralalotteries.com.
Click on the link "Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 519 Result Today" on the homepage.
The lottery sambad result PDF will display on your device when you tap on the link.
You can download the result PDF from the site and save a copy.
