Kerala Lottery Result, 25 April 2024: Karunya Plus KN 519 Winners Declared Today

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 519 draw today, Thursday, 25 April 2024, is declared on the official website. You can check the winning numbers for today on the website - keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw are requested to check each number on the result carefully and verify them with the number on their tickets. You can contact the State Lottery Department officials in case of any queries. The live result link is activated after 3 pm.

