The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 485 draw is declared at 3 pm, on Thursday, 31 August 2023. All the interested people who bought the tickets must keep updating the official website - keralalotteries.com today. It is important to note that the lottery sambad draw is conducted by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, therefore, the results are released on its website. You can also go through the rules of the draw on the site.
The live Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 485 on Thursday, 31 August, is announced earlier by the State Lottery Department. Once the live result announcement is over, you can download the PDF file of the lottery sambad today from the website - keralalotteries.com. You can save a copy of the lottery result on your device.
Those who are participating in the Karunya Plus KN sambad should note that the results are declared every Thursday. The result timings are fixed by the State Lottery Department and any changes will be announced to the concerned participants earlier.
You have to stay alert and go through the latest announcements online. All the important notifications about the lottery draws are available on the homepage of the site so you can go through them easily.
Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 485: Prize List for 31 August
You can go through the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 485 prize money list for Thursday, 31 August 2023, here:
First Prize Money: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize Money: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize Money: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize Money: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize Money: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize Money: Rs 500
Seventh Prize Money: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Sambad: How to Download Karunya Plus KN 485 PDF
Let's go through the simple step-by-step process you must follow to download the Kerala lottery sambad for Karunya Plus KN 485 on Thursday, 31 August, online:
Visit the website - keralalotteries.com to find the result link for today.
Click on the option that says "Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 485 Result" on the homepage.
A new page will open on your device and you can check the lottery result PDF.
See if your lottery ticket number is present on the list.
Download the lottery sambad result from the website and save a copy for yourself.
