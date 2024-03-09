Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR 644 Winners Declared on 9 March; Check Details

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 644 draw is released today, Saturday, 9 March 2024. Participants who bought the tickets and were patiently waiting to check the list of lucky winners must visit the website - keralalotteries.com. The live lottery link is activated after 3 pm on the site for all interested people. Verify the lottery ticket numbers mentioned on the result carefully to see if you are among the lucky winners. One should read the latest updates online.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 644 on Saturday, 9 March, will be announced in a PDF format after 4 pm. You must stay alert to download the lottery sambad PDF on time and go through the list of winners whenever you want. The State Lottery Department of Kerala holds lottery draws every day for interested people.