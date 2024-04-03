Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Fifty Fifty FF 90 Winners on 3 April; Details

The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 90 draw on Wednesday, 3 April 2024, is released on the website - keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that the live result link is out now so you can keep track of the lucky winners today. Make sure to verify the numbers on the result carefully if you are participating in the draw. Lucky winners can claim the prize money from the State Lottery Department of Kerala later.
The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 90 on Wednesday, 3 April 2024, will reveal the lucky lottery numbers and the prize money. You can also download the lottery sambad PDF and check the winners whenever you want. Please note that the PDF link will be activated after 4 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com for interested people.
The lottery results for Fifty Fifty FF draws are released every Wednesday. Any changes in the draw name or result dates will be announced by the State Lottery Department earlier so that concerned participants can be ready.
The first and second-prize winners of the lottery draws can win the highest prize money. They must claim the prize from the State Lottery Department on time after submitting the documents.
All winners get thirty days to submit the lottery tickets, winning proof, and personal documents. The lottery department gives the prize money after reviewing the documents carefully.
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 90 Prize Money: 3 April 2024
The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 90 prize money list for today, Wednesday, 3 April 2024, is mentioned here:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 90: Steps To Download
Let's go through the step-by-step process to download the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 90 PDF on Wednesday, 3 April:
Click on the official website of the lottery sambad - keralalotteries.com.
On the homepage, find the results section and click on the "Fifty Fifty FF 90 Result" option.
The lottery sambad PDF file will open on a new page.
You can verify the lottery ticket numbers below each prize money after the PDF opens on the screen.
Download a copy to your device to check the winners whenever you are free.
