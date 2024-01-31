Kerala Lottery Result, 31 January: Fifty Fifty FF 82 Winners Declared; Details

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 82 draw is officially announced on the website - keralalotteries.com by the State Lottery Department of Kerala after 3 pm on Wednesday, 31 January 2024. The ones who were patiently waiting to check the list of lucky winners for Wednesday are requested to go to the official website for the latest details. The live result link is activated now by the department and you can note the lottery ticket numbers.
The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 82 draw on Wednesday, 31 January 2024, will also be declared in a PDF form for all interested people. You can save a copy of the lottery sambad PDF on your device after the link is activated around 4 pm. Participants can check more details about the result on the website - keralalotteries.com.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala is a government body that organises and conducts the lottery sambad draws every day. The prices and rules are also decided by the department. You should go through them before participating in the sambad.
The Fifty Fifty draw results are announced every week on Wednesday. Any changes in the results dates or timings are announced earlier so that participants can stay updated. You have to keep a close eye on the website on the result date to know the updates.
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 82 Prize Money: 31 January 2024
The Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 82 prize money list for today, Wednesday, 31 January 2024, is mentioned here for participants:
First Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Kerala Lottery Result Today, 31 January 2024: How to Download Fifty Fifty FF 82 PDF
Let's take a look at the easy step-by-step process you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 82 on Wednesday, 31 January:
Browse through the website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com for the result link.
Tap on the option that says "Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 82 Result" on the homepage.
The lottery result PDF will open on a new page when you click on the link.
Download the result from the site after going through the winning numbers.
