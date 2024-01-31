Kerala Lottery Result, 31 January: Fifty Fifty FF 82 Winners Declared; Details

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 82 draw is officially announced on the website - keralalotteries.com by the State Lottery Department of Kerala after 3 pm on Wednesday, 31 January 2024. The ones who were patiently waiting to check the list of lucky winners for Wednesday are requested to go to the official website for the latest details. The live result link is activated now by the department and you can note the lottery ticket numbers.

