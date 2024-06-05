Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 97 Draw Declared on 5 June; Prize Here

Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 97: The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 97 draw on Wednesday, 5 June. Participants who were waiting to know the lucky lottery numbers must visit the website - keralalotteries.com. The live result link is active now and you can verify the lottery numbers. Please note that the live result is usually announced after 3 pm by the lottery department. You must check the result and other details carefully.
The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 97 draw on Wednesday, 5 June, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. You must download the PDF so you can check the lucky winners whenever you want. The Fifty Fifty FF draw results are announced every Wednesday. All interested participants should check the lottery sambad announcements properly and stay informed.
The lottery sambad draws are conducted from Monday to Sunday. The live result links are activated around 3 pm and the PDFs are released after 4 pm by the department.
You can participate in the sambad after buying the tickets from authentic counters. Make sure to remember the date and follow the official website for the latest announcements.
All prize winners should submit their tickets and documents to the department by the last date. You can contact the officials in case of any queries regarding the prize-claiming process. Go through the announcements on the website before contacting the officials.
Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 97 Prize Money: 5 June 2024
Here is the Kerala lottery Fifty Fifty FF 97 draw prize money list for Wednesday, 5 June 2024:
First Prize: Rs 1 crore
Second Prize: Rs 10 lakhs
Third Prize: Rs 5000
Fourth Prize: Rs 2000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 97: How To Download
Let's take a look at the easy steps you must follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 97 on Wednesday, 5 June:
Browse through keralalotteries.com to find the active link.
Tap on the option "Kerala Lottery Result for Fifty Fifty FF 97" on the homepage.
The lottery sambad PDF for Wednesday will open on a new page and you can check the winners.
Download the lottery result and save a copy for your use.
