Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF 91: Check Prize Money for 10 April 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 91 result has been declared for Wednesday, 10 April 2024 on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF draw is held every week on Wednesday. After 4 pm, a complete result PDF will be available on the website, mentioning all important details like prize money, winner names, winning amount, and more.
The first winner of Wednesday's Kerala lottery will get a bumper prize of Rs 1 crore. Rs 10 lakh will be rewarded to the second winner, and Rs 5,000 to the third winner. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF 91 Prize Money
Here is the prize money list for Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 91 on Wednesday, 10 April 2024.
1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
All the winners of Kerala Lottery must know that if the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, they can get it from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the prize money is above Rs 5,000, winners have to submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of 30 days. They also have to show their valid ID proof to the officials. Also, the winning numbers must be verified from the lottery results mentioned in the Kerala Government Gazette.
How To Check Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF Result
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 91 Result today on Wednesday, 10 April 2024
Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Fifty Fifty FF 91 against the draw date of 10/04/2024.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the lottery PDF result copy for future reference.
