Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF 91: Check Prize Money for 10 April 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 91 result has been declared for Wednesday, 10 April 2024 on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF draw is held every week on Wednesday. After 4 pm, a complete result PDF will be available on the website, mentioning all important details like prize money, winner names, winning amount, and more.

The first winner of Wednesday's Kerala lottery will get a bumper prize of Rs 1 crore. Rs 10 lakh will be rewarded to the second winner, and Rs 5,000 to the third winner. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.