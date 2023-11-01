ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 71 Prize Money & Winners on 1 November

Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF 71: The first prize money is Rs 1,00,00,000. Check winner and other details.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 71 Prize Money & Winners on 1 November
 The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF draw is held weekly on Wednesday by the State Lottery Department. Participants who want to download and check the result of Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 71 on 1 November 2023, must visit the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. It should be noted that the live result will be announced at 3 pm on Wednesday. Also, the complete result PDF will be issued after 4 pm. The PDF will include all the important details like prize money, winner names, winning numbers, and other Kerala Lottery Sambad details. To check the live result of Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF today, click here.

The first winner will be rewarded with a prize money of Rs 1 crore. Second winner will get an amount of Rs 10 lakh. The prize money varies among different winners. It is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission. To claim the winning amount, winners must submit their tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of 1 month from Wednesday.

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 71: Prize Money List

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 71 on Wednesday, 1 November 2023.

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 100

Steps To Check the Kerala Lottery Result Today

To check the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 71 result on Wednesday, 1 November 2023, follow below steps.

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for Fifty Fifty FF 71 against the draw date of 01/11/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the lottery sambad PDF result copy for future reference.

