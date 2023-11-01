Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 71 Prize Money & Winners on 1 November

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF draw is held weekly on Wednesday by the State Lottery Department. Participants who want to download and check the result of Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 71 on 1 November 2023, must visit the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. It should be noted that the live result will be announced at 3 pm on Wednesday. Also, the complete result PDF will be issued after 4 pm. The PDF will include all the important details like prize money, winner names, winning numbers, and other Kerala Lottery Sambad details. To check the live result of Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF today, click here.

The first winner will be rewarded with a prize money of Rs 1 crore. Second winner will get an amount of Rs 10 lakh. The prize money varies among different winners. It is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission. To claim the winning amount, winners must submit their tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of 1 month from Wednesday.