Kerala Lottery Result, 24 May 2024: Nirmal NR 381 Prize Money & Winning Numbers

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 381 Result: The Kerala Lottery Department has declared the result for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 381 on Friday, 24 May 2024 on the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. A complete result PDF will be available after 4 pm, allowing participants to fetch important details like winning numbers, agent names, prize money, common numbers, guessing numbers, and more. The Nirmal NR draw is held by the concerned officials every week on Friday.

The first winner of Nirmal NR draw today will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 70,000,000. The prize money for the second place winner is Rs 10,000,000. The amount of prize money awarded to each winner varies. Participants should be aware that there is a 30 percent lottery tax applicable to the overall prize money.

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 381 Live Results