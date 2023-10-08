Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today: Akshaya AK 620 on 8 October; Prize Money List

Kerala Lottery Result Today: The result of Kerala lottery draw Akshaya AK is announced every week on Sunday. Participants who want to check the result of Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 620 for 8 October 2023 must note down that the results will be declared at 3 pm.

Once the result is officially out, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release all the important details about today's lottery in a PDF form including prize money, winner names, and other winning details on the official website: keralalotteries.com. The Akshaya AK 620 result PDF will be available on the official website after 4 pm.

To check the live result of today's Kerala lottery Akshaya AK 620, click here.