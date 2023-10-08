ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Kerala Lottery Result 2023 Today: Akshaya AK 620 on 8 October; Prize Money List

Kerala Lottery Result Today: The first prize money of Akshaya AK 620 is Rs 70,00,000.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Today: The result of Kerala lottery draw Akshaya AK is announced every week on Sunday. Participants who want to check the result of Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 620 for 8 October 2023 must note down that the results will be declared at 3 pm.

Once the result is officially out, the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release all the important details about today's lottery in a PDF form including prize money, winner names, and other winning details on the official website: keralalotteries.com. The Akshaya AK 620 result PDF will be available on the official website after 4 pm.

To check the live result of today's Kerala lottery Akshaya AK 620, click here.

Kerala lottery Draw Akshaya AK 620: Prize Money Details

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala lottery Akshaya AK 620 today on Sunday, 8 October 2023.

  • 1st Prize: Rs 70,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 7th Prize: Rs 500

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000

To claim the winning prize, the winners of the Kerala lottery draw today must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable on the prize money.
Steps To Download and Check Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 620 Result Today

Follow below steps to download and check the Kerala lottery result today on Sunday, 8 October 2023.

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for Akshaya AK 620 against the draw date of 08/10/2023.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

Read More
