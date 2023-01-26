ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS (KN-455) Result Today on 26 January – Prize Money

Check out the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-455) result, winners, and prize money below.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
i

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-455) Result for Thursday, 26 January 2023, on the official website – keralalotteries.com.

People who participated in the Kerala Lottery on Thursday can check the winning numbers, prize money, and all other important information from the aforementioned website.

A live result of KARUNYA PLUS (KN-455) will be issued by the concerned officials at 3 pm today. Also, a PDF file of result will be available on the website after 4 pm.

Within one month of the results being announced, the winners of the KARUNYA PLUS (KN-455) lottery draw must present their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials in order to claim their prizes. Additionally, winners should be aware that a 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission will be deducted from the winning prize.

KARUNYA PLUS(KN-455) Result Today: Here's the Prize Money

Check out the full prize money list of Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS (KN-455) for Thursday, 26 January 2023, below.

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Steps To Check the Kerala Lottery Result Today on 26 January 2023

  • Visit the official website – keralalotteries.com

  • On the home page and go to the 'Result View' section

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for KARUNYA PLUS(KN-455) against the draw date of 26/01/2023

  • Hit the view option

  • A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference

  • Submit the lottery ticket within 1 month to the concerned officials to claim the prize money

