Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS (KN-455) Result Today on 26 January – Prize Money

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries has declared the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS(KN-455) Result for Thursday, 26 January 2023, on the official website – keralalotteries.com.

People who participated in the Kerala Lottery on Thursday can check the winning numbers, prize money, and all other important information from the aforementioned website.

A live result of KARUNYA PLUS (KN-455) will be issued by the concerned officials at 3 pm today. Also, a PDF file of result will be available on the website after 4 pm.