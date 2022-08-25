ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result Details Today for Karunya Plus (KN-435) on 25 August 2022

Karunya Plus (KN-435) Lottery Result Today: The first prize is 80,00,000. Check out more on keralalotteries.com.

Saima Andrabi
Published
India
2 min read
Kerala Lottery Result Details Today for Karunya Plus (KN-435) on 25 August 2022
The Kerala Lottery Result today, on Thursday, 25 August 2022, for Karunya Plus (KN-435) has been declared on the official website (keralalotteries.com) by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries.

Those who participated in the Kerala Lottery, Karunya Plus (KN-435), can check the winning amount, winning numbers, and all other important details from the official website – keralalotteries.com.

The live result of the lottery will be released at 3 pm, following which a PDF result copy will be published on the website at 4 pm. The PDF file of the Karunya Plus (KN-435) lottery results will list all the details like the ticket number of the winners, the prize amounts for all the winners, and other important details.

Kerala Lottery Result KARUNYA PLUS (KN-435) on 25 August 2022: List of Prize Money 

Here's what each Karunya Plus (KN-435) lottery winner will receive:

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

To claim the winning amount, the winners of the Karunya Plus (KN-435) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of 30 days. (There is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.)

How To Check the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus (KN-435) Result?

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for Karunya Plus (KN-435) against the draw date – 25 August 2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy with all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, etc, will open up on your computer screen.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

