Kerala HC Rejects Plea Over PM’s Photo on Vaccine Certificate, Fines Petitioner

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, 21 December, while dismissing a petition that sought to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo from the COVID vaccination certificates, imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh on the petitioner, calling the petition “frivolous” and “politically motivated”.

The judgment was given by Justice PV Kunhikrishnan, who, on being told that no other country had their PM’s photo on the vaccination certificate, said that “they may not be proud of their PMs, we are proud of our PM," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.