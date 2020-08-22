Kerala Govt Files Plea Against Trivandrum Airport Lease to Adani

Kerala government has filed a plea in High Court seeking a stay on the Centre’s decision to hand over lease operations of the Thiruvananthpuram airport to Adani Enterprises Limited for the next 50 years.

According to an ANI report, the Union Cabinet accorded its approval for leasing out three airports — Guwahati, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram, for management, maintenance, and development to the Adani Group Ltd which was declared as the successful bidder in a global competitive bidding conducted by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).