Kerala Received 84% Rain It Expected in Northeast Monsoon Season in 17 Days

Kerala has received 84 percent of the rain it was expected to get in the northeast monsoon season in the first 17 days of October, the Revenue Minister's office in Kerala said on Monday, 18 October. The state has been witnessing torrential rainfall, accompanied by flash floods and landslides, since Saturday, 16 October.

Between 1 October and 31 December, Kerala was expected to receive 492 mm of rain. However, between 1 October and 17 October alone, the state has already received 412.2 mm of rain. This means, in just 17 days, Kerala has got 84 percent of the rains it was supposed to get in 92 days.

The districts of Kottayam and Idukki are the worst-hit in the state. Around 223 houses have collapsed in Kottayam district alone.

An orange alert has also been issued for large parts of Kerala from 20-22 October, reported The Times of India (ToI).